Census: NPC sensitises Kwara residents on e-recruitment

By AbdulFatai Beki

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Kwara on Wednesday embarked on over five kilometres road walk to sensitise residents of the state on the forthcoming national census and ongoing e-recruitment of adhoc staff for the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road walk, which was in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and FRSC in Kwara, was led by the Federal Commissioner of the commission in the state, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Gidado.

The road walk, which kicked off at the office of the NPC off Ahmadu Bello Way in llorin, took the participants to Challenge area through Post Office, Maraba, Emir’s road, Sabo-Oke and Government House in llorin metropolis.

Speaking during the road walk, Gidado said the exercise was to raise more awareness amongst the residents of the state on the upcoming national census and housing headcount.

He added that the road walk was also aimed at sensitising the people of the state on the ongoing e-recruitment exercise for the conduct of the national census.

The NPC federal commissioner, while soliciting the cooperation and support of the people of the state, said the NPC is fully ready to conduct reliable and acceptable census which will be the pride of all Nigerians.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria where we will be conducting a full blown digital census unlike before when papers were used which can be falsified,” Gidado said.

He said the minimum requirements for the ongoing e-recruitment is Senior School certificate which is open to all Nigerians.

The Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kwara, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, said the road walk had sensitised the people of the state on the forthcoming census and ongoing e-recruitment for the exercise.

Adeyemi reminded the residents of the state that the purpose of conducting census was not meant for taxation but for the growth and development of the country. (NAN)

