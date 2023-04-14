Census: NPC inaugurates committees for security, logistics, publicity, others in Delta

By Mercy Obojeghren

The National Population Commission on Friday inaugurated the Delta Census 2023 security/logistics and publicity/advocacy committees.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC representing Delta, Chief Richard Odibo, who inaugurated the committees in Asaba, said that the event became necessary due to the scope of the census.

He said it would involve the counting of every person resident in the country.

He added that the security challenges in the country and the need to create awareness also necessitated the inauguration of these committees.

He explained that the security/logistics committee would help to facilitate the security of training facilities as well as transportation and security of census personnel and materials.

”The security/logistics committee would also help in maintaining public peace and order around census activities and personnel.

”The committee will also help in securing of National Population Commission offices, vehicles and equipment, among others.

”The publicity/advocacy committee will help in carrying out public enlightenment and education as well as solicit support for the 2023 census, its process and procedures.

It will also undertake advocacy visits as well as strategic engagements with key stakeholders at the state and local government levels,” he said.

According to him, the committee will also help to promote institutional collaboration and partnership between the commission, government agencies and communities/faith-based organisations on the 2023 census advocacy and publicity.

”The committee is also tasked with the responsibility of implementing effective advocacy and publicity strategies in the 2023 census as well as arranging and mobilising town criers to take message of the 2023 census to the grassroots among others,” he added.

Odibo, however, noted that considering the wealth of experience and commitment to nation building, the members of the committees were nominated for the task.

The two committees, he added, would be guided by the 2023 Population and Housing Census Strategy document.

In his remarks, the representative of the State Security Committee, Me Rowland Oditte, assured the NPC that the committee would give necessary support for the success of the 2023 population.

The representative of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Patrick Ochei, also assured that the media would give adequate publicity to the 2023 census, while Mr Chris Anyabuine, Director National Orientation Agency, Delta, assured that “no one is left uncaptured in Delta”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committees will be co-chaired by the Commissioner of Police Delta, Mr. Ari Ali and the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.(NAN)