Censors Board Exec Director attends Kaduna Film Festival, lists crucial issues

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr Shaibu Husseini attended the 7th Kaduna International Film Festival on Thursday August 28, 2024

During the visit, Dr Hussain congratulated the convener Mr Israel Audu on the success so far and reiterated his support.

While addressing stakeholders and students from Kaduna State University KASU, the censors board boss drew attention to a few crucial issues.

In particular, he spoke about need for content creators to be sensitive to religion, culture among others.

Dr Hussaini also announced that NFVCB shall begin to censor short video clips for appropriate classification.

The Executive Secretary also spoke against glorifying smoking, money ritual in content creation. Even more, he urged them to carry out research on whatever content they choose to create, especially if it is historical.

He announced that the Board’s complaints channels remain open for all.

News Diary Online learnt that the ED in company of 2 directors and staff from headquarters also paid a visit to Kaduna Center same day.

The visit was said to have boosted the morale of the workers as Mrs Blessing Akwash, head of the Centre, who was reportedly in high spirit thanked the team for the visit and unwavering support.