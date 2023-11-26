Cement price slash scammer in police net

Police in Lagos State have arrested one Benjamin Ezeukwe 28 who allegedly masterminded a scam and defrauded many Nigerians in an elaborate Dangote Cement price slash claim.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in Ikeja on Sunday that Ezeukwe was arrested on Oct. 19 at Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

The arrest followed weeks of intensive investigation by officers and men of “Area A’’ police command in Lagos State, he added.

Hundeyin stated also that police found many incriminating items in Ezeukwe’s possession when he was arrested.

Among the items were three SIM cards, including that of 08039691980 which he used in the cement price slash scam and a Toyota Avalon car which investigation revealed was proceed of crime.

Hundeyin explained that Ezeukwe created a bogus but convincing online advert in September purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash.

“Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey and lost millions of Naira to the suspect.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect perpetrated several other scams in the past. He has since been arraigned,’’ Hundeyin stated.

By Moses Omorogieva (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

