Cement price drops in Enugu

The price of cement has dropped with about 25 per cent in Enugu, a market survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has revealed.

A visit to some markets on Friday in Enugu, revealed that a 50kg bag of Dangote cement formerly sold at N3,800, was being sold at between N2,800 and N3,000.

Mr Pius Eze, a dealer at Timber market attributed the price fall to availability of the commodity in the market.

“For now Dangote cement is almost everywhere in the market and the price has reduced against what it used to be some months back.