Celebrating Xmas yearly for children has brought more God’s blessings to me – Traditional Ruler

HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka LGA of Enugu State says his yearly celebration of Christmas for children on every December 24 has brought more God’s blessings and favours to him and his family members.

Asadu said this in Edem-Ani on Tuesday December 24 while celebrating 2024 Xmas with children from the area.

He said 2024 Christmas celebration with children marked eleven years he has been consecutively celebrating Christmas for children.

“Every year I bring home all my children and family members abroad to be part of this children yearly Xmas party.

” My purpose of celebrating Christmas for children every December 24 is to make children happy, put them in the right mood for the celebration of the birth of our Jesus Christ on December 25 as well as encourage them in their education.

“I have witnessed more God’s blessings and favours in the past eleven years because of organising this yearly children Christmas party and I will continue to do it.

“I started this Christmas party for children in 2013 and since then it has been every year and children always look forward with excitements to see every December 24 because of entertainment, fun and gifts that characterised the yearly party.

Asadu explained that during the party there is enough food and drinks for children, dancing competitions, songs presentation, father Christmas dancing with children, sharing of biscuits and candies to children among other things.

He said the highlight of the celebration is presentation of gifts like school bags and educational materials as well as some amount of cash to children who performed very well in their exams by taking first, second and third positions in their primary schools.

“I am doing this to encourage and make children take their education serious as future leaders.

” I express my special appreciation to all the parents of these children who allow them every year to attend this party,” Asadu added.

Speaking, Prince Samuel Asadu (Junior) the first son of the traditional ruler said that his father set aside 24 December of every year to celebrate christmas with children to encourage, reward and prepare them mentally as leaders of tomorrow.

“This yearly children’s Christmas celebration party has given me and my siblings the opportunity to interact, socialize and have fun together with our people.

“Our Dad has made it mandatory that the whole royal family must travel from abroad and take part in this December 24 children party

“When you look at the children, you see the expression of joy, happiness and excitement in their faces due to to the fun and gifts they received from the celebration,” he said.