Celebrating Ahmad Sokoto “The Sun Governor of the year 2024”

By Emmanuel Ado

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

John C. Maxwell

Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the amiable and charismatic Governor of Sokoto State has, without any iota of doubt, distinguished himself as a visionary leader, who through transformative policies built around his 9-Point Smart Agenda, has profoundly changed the sad story of his state in less than two years. It is interesting that Governor Sokoto has succeeded in capturing the imagination of not just the good people of Sokoto State, where he superintends as the 20th governor, but that of many Nigerians, by putting up a superlative performance driven by a burning fire within him to make a huge difference in the lives of the people.

Though the welfare and security of the people is the very purpose of government, many a time, the missing link is the lack of that burning fire to deliver in some leaders that is largely responsible for their failure. Which is why the point needs be emphasized that the spectacular story of over 180 impactful projects successfully completed under two years by Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is a combination of several factors: the clear understanding by the governor that he can’t afford to disappoint himself, or his father and leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and his conscious awareness that history would judge him cruelly if he fails. Of course, there is also the awareness of the fact that his administration would always be the focus of attention of not just the mass media, but of the Muslim ummah who see the Sultan of Sokoto as their spiritual leader, and pay keen attention to developments in the state. Lastly, for Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and matters to the extent that they keep him continuously focused on doing things right and posting visible results.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto deserves a thunderous commendation for bluntly refusing to be an “average performer” and for holding himself to a higher standard of performance despite operating in a nation where the leadership bar is abysmally low and the expectations of the people minimal.

The Sun Newspaper Group which conferred “the Governor of the Year 2024” on Governor Sokoto, in recognition of his sterling performance, have confirmed that indeed the Fourth Estate of the Realm can if it wants discharge it’s enormous responsibility of holding governments accountable. That they picked the governor despite the lack of adequate publicity on his achievements shows that The Sun newspapers Group has been following events in Sokoto state beyond the media hypes. They know the performing governors and the newspaper tigers.

The award is spot-on because, in Sokoto State, the sing song is “muna ganin ayyukan masu tasiri a kasa”, meaning we are seeing impactful projects on the ground, which is both an acknowledgment of what Governor Ahmad Sokoto always describes as his “modest efforts” to deliver the goods and a derision of the administration of former governor Aminu Tambuwal that in eightyears built castles in the air.

It won’t be out of place for The Sun Newspapers Group to establish a category for the likes of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal for poor performance. Aminu Tambuwal certainly deserves an award for the highest number of abandoned projects. In the good old days schools registered notorious noisemakers in their infamous black books which had some effect.

Unknown to The Sun newspapers Group is the fact that in recognizing Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as an outstanding performer, they have vindicated the position of the governor that he would rather let his works speak for him than spending his limited resources to publicize his numerous achievements. Media is expensive. Going forward, Nigerians should expect the governor not to take his hands off the plough and to pay more attention to publicizing his developmental efforts, having been “thoroughly harassed” by the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was visibly perplexed by the under reported achievements of Governor Sokoto during his visit to Sokoto State to commission some of the projects executed by the governor.

But while Governor Sokoto has dutifully complied with the “presidential order” of Baba Obasanjo who is notorious for his frosty relationship with journalists, by engaging the services of a media consultant to further his communication efforts with the people of Sokoto State and indeed Nigerians, the media organizations should not expect to see a free spending governor always doling out windfalls to attract publicity. As an accountant Governor Ahmad Aliyu would always prioritize between spending N18 million on a 30 minutes television programme and the sinking of boreholes for his people. The Governor Aliyu that I have come to know would go for the enduring borehole rather than the fleeting publicity.

But how impactful are Governor Ahmad Sokoto’s projects and how has he funded them? The Sun newspaper was spot on in its letter nominating him for the award, that Governor Ahmad Sokoto’s first assignment was the restoration of the people’s confidence in the capacity of government to deliver on their basic needs, which former Governor Aminu Tambuwal ,his predecessor, had tragically betrayed.Long before May 29, 2023, residents of Sokoto metropolis had no access to pipe borne water because the Sokoto State Water Corporation, heavily indebted to Kaduna Power Company, was disconnected and had no electricity to pump water. Mountains of refuse defaced the landscape, oozing out putrefying odour. Salaries were paid well into the next month, which demoralized the public servants. Not even the pensioners that gave their youth to the state were spared the agony of governance failure. By 2023, Aminu Tambuwal had left a liability of over N14 billion in pensions and questionable bank loans, with many assets of the state at risk of being confiscated by the banks. Governor Sokoto changed the narrative within a few months in office. He has drastically reduced all liabilities, especially pensions, and made provisions for new retirees. ..without borrowing from the banks.

There is a consensus that the period between 2015 and 2023 remained the worst chapter in the history of Sokoto State, as the state basically stagnated because it had a visiting governor that was more interested in the presidency of Nigeria, than governing the state. Sokoto State suffered neglect.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s administration has remarkably impacted on every sector of the state’s economy, from infrastructure to agriculture. And these efforts have not only tremendously improved the quality of life for the good people of Sokoto State but have also strategically positioned the state as an investment destination and as a model of good governance in Nigeria.

Governor Sokoto’s total commitment to improving the security at the troubled Eastern border with Zamfara State has been matched with actions. He established the Sokoto State Community Corps, built military bases,acquired vehicles for the security services and increased the allowance for the men and women battling the terror merchants. Some of these responsibilities ought to be borne by the federal government.

One key sector that the governor has made a huge investment is the educational sector where, consistently, he has surpassed the UNESCO recommendations. It is not surprising that in the 2025 budget, education got the lion’s share of the N526.88 billion allocation, a clear statement of Governor Sokoto’s commitment beyond intentions. He fully understands the importance of education as the bedrock of development. Schools have been renovated and new classes constructed which has led to a significant increase in enrollment of pupils and drastic reduction in the number of out-of-school children. His scholarship scheme has also enabled students to pursue higher education, both within and outside the country.

Governor Aliyu Sokoto’s agricultural policy thrust is the massive production of food which would improve the living standard of the people and supply raw materials for the agro-allied industries. The state intends to prepare 5,000 acres of land for farming for which it has entered into a partnership agreement under the SPIN programme, with the federal government and the World bank. The state intends to use four dams of which two are owned by the Federal government – the Goronyo and Kware dams, and the other two by the State Government. To achieve his objective the governor has provided farmers with fertilizers, improved seedlings, and modern farming equipment. The repair of the dams and reinvigoration to make the land more arable are also ongoing. If Governor Ahmad Sokoto succeeds in his agricultural development initiative, not only will Sokoto State farmers earn better income, but they will ultimately save Nigeria foreign exchange spent importing food.

That Sokoto State has witnessed an unprecedented infrastructure development is a statement of fact. The Ahmad Sokoto administration has constructed and rehabilitated roads, and bridges, thus improving connectivity and boosting economic activities. The governor’s focus on rural development; the installation of solar power streets lights, roads and rehabilitation of primary healthcare facilities has also ensured that several rural communities are experiencing the dividends of democracy.

Moved by the housing crisis, Governor Aliyu Sokoto, within his first 100 days in office, commenced the construction of 500 housing units comprising of 2 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms at Wajeke and the New Sokoto City, a site and services scheme with over 1,960 plots which is ready for allocation to applicants who desire to build their own houses. Because the governor considers housing a right of the citizens, he purchased 136 units from the federal government in Kuwnawa which have been allocated to deserving public servants. In recognition of his outstanding performance in urban planning and housing development, the governor bagged the 2024 Urban and Housing Governor of the year award.

Unlike Aminu Tambuwal who made abandoning projects a “state policy,” Governor Aliyu Sokoto has completed virtually every abandoned project started by his predecessor and the ones started by former Governor Aliyu Wamakko which Aminu Tambuwal had abandoned. The Lydia flyover and the South Eastern Bypass initiated and abandoned by the Aminu Tambuwal’s administration has since been completed by Governor Sokoto as part of the effort to decongest the city of trailers and other vehicles bringing in goods to and from the metropolis.

The good people of Sokoto State yearned for a leader that would change their story and lead them with empathy. Not only has Governor Aliyu Sokoto answered them, but he has by day continued to endear himself to the people due to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making Sokoto State better than he met. In accepting The Sun newspaper award, Governor Sokoto made it clear that the award was a call to more hard work. He said: “To whom much is given, much more is expected”.

Governor Sokoto is not only deeply religious, but is focused and passionate about public service. Thankfully, the office hasn’t changed him. He has remained his witty and friendly self. He has been known to share tea with the poor while inspecting projects and such encounters have helped him with critical feedbacks on his policies. There is no doubt that Sokoto State is benefiting from Governor Ahmad Sokoto’s involvement in governance since 2007 when he was drafted into government by his father and leader Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko who first spotted the leadership qualities in him and took him under his wings for practical tutelage.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s outstanding performance and transformative impact on Sokoto State clearly made him a worthy candidate for The Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year Award. His dedication to improving the lives of his people, his innovative policies, and his unwavering commitment to good governance set him apart as a true leader. By honoring him with this award, The Sun Newspaper has not only recognized his achievements but would also be inspiring other leaders to emulate his exemplary leadership. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is indeed a beacon of hope and a symbol of what is possible when leadership is driven by passion, integrity, and a genuine desire to serve.