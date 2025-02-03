Celebrate love beyond Feb.14- Iyabo Ojo

As the world prepares to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has called on Nigerians to celebrate love beyond Feb.14.

By Taiye Olayemi

Ojo made the remark on the sidelines of the movie premiere of “Summer Rain”, on Sunday in Lagos.

“I love love. I feel it is not hyped enough. Love should be celebrated every year and yes, Valentine reminds us of how grateful we should be toward one another,” she said.

The actress also said that Valentine’s Day should not be limited to romance.

“It is also a season to share, give and celebrate loved ones.

“It’s not just about boyfriend and girlfriend, husband and wife. You can just remember that one friend or person and decide to share some great memories or send them some gifts.

“I believe in love, so, I feel we should celebrate more,” she said. (NAN)