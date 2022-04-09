CDS visits Southern Kaduna, meets critical stakeholders on security

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has visited and met with critical stakeholders drawn from 5 local governments of Southern Kaduna under the Joint Operation Area of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

He also met with retired senior military officers of southern Kaduna extraction to chart ways towards ending the incessant attacks in the area.

Responding to comments and suggestions from community leaders and representatives of various groups, General Irabor revealed that security of the communities goes beyond military deployment.

He noted the significance of collaboration and support to security agencies and caution the people against taking the law into their hands.

The CDS also warned the people of the dangers of habouring criminal elements, revealing that, with sincere commitment to the suggestions discussed, the days of the enemies of peace are numbered. He said a new era of peace in southern Kaduna has come.

The Defence Chief further encouraged the formation of joint security committee of all the diverse communities to work out sustainable modalities towards enduring peace in southern Kaduna. While urging the people to always report offenders to the community leaders and security agencies, the CDS warned the pastoralists to decrease from night and underage grazing.

In his remarks, the executive governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, said Kaduna state government will continue to encourage the people to live together as brothers.

He said peace is second to none for societal development. Speaking through the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affair, Honourable Samuel Aruwan, the governor revealed that his administration is collaborating with neighbouring states to stem interstate banditry and criminalities in the region.

He appealed for increase presence of the military in vulnerable communities.

Others who also spoke during the stakeholders meeting were representatives of Fulani, Atiyap, Hausa, Kagoro and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as Jamatul Nasir Islam (JNI).

Others include: representative of the traditional rulers, rep of Members of the House of Representatives and House of Assembly, senator representing Kaduna South, rep of retired senior officers and president southern Kaduna peoples Union.

The CDS also meet with retired senior military officers of southern kaduna extraction where a way forward toward ensuring lasting peace in Southern Kaduna was discussed.

