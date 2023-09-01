CDS visits NSCIA, seeks relentless prayer, support

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday, visited the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ( NSCIA) and solicited for prayers and support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Friday in Abuja.

The CDS said he visited the Islamic clerics to convey good tidings from the armed forces to the entire Muslim Ummahs and to profoundly thank the Islamic leaders for their relentless prayers towards the military and the nation in general.

He said the country was currently passing through some challenges and assured that the country would continue to grow, remain better and surely be safe.

Musa added that the armed forces was highly united and committed to the civil authority as well as protection of democracy in Nigeria.

The National President of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, consoled the CDS on the recent loss of Military personnel in a plane crash in Niger.

The Sultan, who was represented by Haroun Eze said that the NSCIA had always prayed for the military in its fight against insurgency and terrorism.

He also called for a peaceful resolution to the political situation in our neighboring Niger Republic. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

