CDS visits Katsina to appraise operational readiness

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has paid operational visit to Katsina State to assess the operational readiness of troops towards addressing the security challenges in the North West.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Wednesday in Abuja.

During a visit to Gov. Dikko Radda, Musa said he was in the state on the directive of the President Bola Tinubu to asses the joint operation areas.

He thanked the governor for providing a conducive atmosphere for troops to operate, as well as his commitment to the development of the state.

The CDS called on the people of the state to cooperate fully with the military and other security agencies to be able to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state.

According to him, security is everybody responsibility and all must come to together to ensure security challenges are addressed.

While addressing troops, the defence chief enjoined them to be more patriotic, committed, and exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He pledged improved troops welfare and the provision of adequate equipment to arrest insecurity.

Respondung, Gov. Radda thanked the CDS for coming to the state to asses security situation with the aim of providing a lasting solution.

Radda assured the CDS of the State Government’s continuous support and partnership with the military towards arresting insecurity.

According to him, the government is sensitising people on the need to cooperate with armed forces and other security agencies.

He said the state would continue to demand more, while appealing for increased security presence in the southern part of Katsina State.

The defence chief used the occasion to visit Yaradua’s family house to condole with them over the demise of Hajiya Dada Yar’adua, the mother of late President Umaru Yaradua.

He described her as a committed and humane woman of virtue, adding that the country would miss her contributions to the development of the nation.

The CDS prayed for the repose of her soul and called on the family to embrace and improve on her legacies. (NAN)