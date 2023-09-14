CDS visits formations, reiterates support for govt policies

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has reiterated the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigerian (AFN) to support the aspirations and policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Musa gave the assurance while presenting a paper titled, “Nigeria Security and Defence Policies: My Leadership Concepts for the Armed Forces of Nigeria” in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Wednesday said the CDS delivered the lecture to members of Senior Course 46 of Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

The defence chief also reiterated the resolve of the military to defend democracy and rid the nation of all forms of security challenges.

He called on the course participants to redouble their loyalty and commitment to democratic tenets and rule of law.

The CDS, while on operational visit to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), charged cadets to see their admission to NDA as a rare privilege to serve the nation.

He called on the cadets to be ready to serve and to put to practice all they had learnt in the field.

Earlier, Musa thanked officers, soldiers and civilian staff for services rendered to country and for their efforts in helping to mold and produce future military leaders for country.

He also inspects ongoing projects at both NDA and AFCSC where he promised speedy completion of the projects. (NAN)

