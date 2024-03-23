CDS visits FCTA, Foreign Affairs Ministry, pledges more security presence across Nigeria

As part of his efforts to collaborate with key government institutions the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Adminstration (FCTA), Barrister Nyesom Wike respectively.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the CDS commended the minister for providing effective foreign policy directives for the nation. General Musa assured the minister of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) readiness to partner with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discharge it’s core functions.

In his Responce, Ambassador Tuggar commesurate with the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) over the recent Delta killings. He commended the AFN for their role in securing the nation , while calling for an enhanced and strong military in Nigeria to stabilise the sub region.

Speaking at the FCT Minister’s office, the CDS commended the Minister for his sterling performance since assumption of office. He added that things has begin to work and take shape in FCT within the short time of the sppointment of Barrister Wike as FCT Minister.

General Musa also described the FCT as a Mega city that attracts the good, bad and ugly. He subsequently assured the minister of more security support within Abuja and a cordial working relationship with the other security agencies in FCT.

The CDS informed his host that the military is building a Rapid Response Team that will involve ground troops and air support helicopters to support the police in combating crime in the FCT.

In his response, the Minister of FCT, Barriater Nyasom Wike thanked and commended the CDS for his leadership style. He also condole with the families the deceased and the entire Armed Forces over the recent killings of officers and soldiers in Delta State.

He described the incidence as barbaric and uncalled for. He pledged to support the families of the deceased soldiers to redeem their pains.

The Minister further added that the FCT administration will support security agencies in FCT with drones, vehicles, and logistics to help fight crimes in the FCT.

He also said “the FCT will build a Center called FCT Rapid Response that will work jointly with the Military and other security agencies.to address security challenges in our nation’s capital.

By Chimezie Godfrey