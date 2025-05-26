CDS urges AU-PSC on continent’s stability 

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa has called for Africa’s unity and collective voice towards ensuring continental security and development.

By Oladapo Udom

Musa stated this on Monday at the Induction of the Military Staff Committee (MSC) of the African Union Commission (AUC) Retreat for member states held at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The CDS was represented by the Commander, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, AVM Bashiru Mamman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MSC comprised senior military officers from the AU’s 15 member Peace and Security Council (PSC) countries.

AU-PSC is the highest multilateral institution on the continent charged with the responsibilities of providing a continental approach and mechanism in addressing matters of continental peace and security.

Musa said that the PSC was a critical component of the AU-PSC framework and that Nigeria was pleased to identify with the vast and diverse pool of experience that MSC represents.

“We also recognise its enduring legacy as a critical platform for enhancing African Peace and Security.

“This gathering and the deliberations will affirm a collective commitment in fostering a more secure, stable, resilient and prosperous Africa laying the foundation for a brighter future for our continent.

“In the face of growing nationalism across the globe, it is expedient that Africa seeks to galvanise itself to weed the continent from dependence and undo external influence,” he said.

The CDS said that he believed that entrenching stability and sustainability through security on the continent was fundamental to Africa becoming independent and free from external influence.

“So, your collective voices must be strong and unified as we provide strategic guidance on key issues like conflict preventions, peace keeping and strategic defence policies shaping a safer more stable Africa.

“We must seek to muster our relevance by deepening our understanding of global security dynamics and foster collaborative approaches that will enable us deliver invaluable contributions to the PSC.

“This gathering will further expose you to the evolving security landscape and enhance your understanding of the African Standby Force, another critical component of the Africa’s Peace and Security architecture,” he said.

Musa said that criminal and terrorist elements of our continent shared a bond which could only be shattered by collective action.

“Therefore, I urge you to bilaterally and multilaterally prioritise the imperative of sharing intelligence.

“As you embark on this journey, I employ you to approach the induction with open mind set, the spirit of cooperation and a resolute sense of purpose.

“I urge you to also approach the security challenges facing Africa with a purpose rooted in the principle of solidarity, Africanism and a shared imperative to act,” he said.

Brig.-Gen. Abu Conteh, Chairman, PSC said that the induction was timely taking cognisant of the evolving security threats from armed conflicts, terrorism, cyber warfare and transnational crime on the continent.

Conteh explained that the threats were exacerbated by worsening climate change which continued to test the continent resilience and coordination.

“It is, therefore, timely and necessary that we revisit, understand and reaffirm the core mandate and working methods of the MSC which serves as the military advisory body to repeal such security threats.

“The MSC function is not generally technical but rather strategic and deeply rooted in the values of African solidarity and ownership of these processes.

“Let us use this opportunity to share experiences from our responsive respective sub-region, build strong synergy and collectively elevate the role and visibility of the MSC within the African Peace and Security framework,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)