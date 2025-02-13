CDS to security agencies: Together, we can build a safer, more secure Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasised the need for all security agencies to leverage intelligence and partnership to ensure a safe and secure Nigeria.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Musa said this at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the lecture is “Mobilizing Stakeholders to Curb Insecurity in Nigeria: A Practical Approach”.

According to him, in a world increasingly defined by complex and asymmetric threats, the need for innovative thinking, collaboration, and proactive strategies has never been more urgent.

“From terrorism and cybercrime to transnational organised crime and climate-induced conflicts, the challenges we face are multifaceted and demand a holistic approach.

“As security professionals, we must continually adapt to these dynamics, leveraging technology, intelligence, and partnerships to stay ahead of adversaries.

“Together, we can build a safe and secure Nigeria,” he said.

The CDS commended the leadership and members of the alumni association for organising the event, which, according to him, serves as a platform for critical discourse on issues of national and global security.

He said the institute had over the years, established itself as a citadel of excellence in the training and development of security professionals.

He added that its alumni has gone on to make significant contributions to the security architecture of Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, events like this also create valuable opportunities for key stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights that are essential for enhancing our national security and development.

“This lecture, therefore, provides an opportunity to reflect on these issues, share insights, and chart a path forward for sustainable peace and security.

“It also highlights the importance of a comprehensive, all-encompassing ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach to addressing insecurity.

“I therefore urge you to use this platform not only to exchange ideas but also to foster collaboration across agencies and institutions,” he added.

The defence chief challenged all to rise to the occasion, stressing that the solutions to the nation’s security challenges must be practical, inclusive, and sustainable.

In his lecture, the Director- General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, emphasised the need for collective action in addressing security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Wahab said that taming insecurity required active involvement of communities, social justice and equity.

He said that everyist ensure that it was adequately protected against adversaries, adding that the security agencies alone cannot do it.

According to him, communities are well endowed to be able to form the first line of defence and be the first responders to any crisis.

“They know the problem, they know themselves and so they can stop the problem from getting out of hand.

“So, community armament is not just about weapons, it is about mindset and getting people to believe that we can do it. And we want them to stand up for any antisocial activities,” he said. (NAN)