CDS to NIPR: Military will advance course of professional bodies

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to advance the course of professional bodies in the Country.

According to a statement signed by Air Commodore, WAP Maigida, Deputy Director Defence Information,NAF, the CDS made the disclosure on Wednesday when members of the Governing Council Nigerian Institute of Public Relations visited him in his office at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Gen Irabor said the Armed Forces is a professional and law abiding Institution, as such, it will seek to advance the course of professional groups in line with the rule of law and international best practices.

He revealed that the yearnings are manifested in the training, administrative policies and operational engagement of the AFN.

The CDS lauded the existing capacity training partnership between NIPR and DHQ as well as the Services towards enhancing the professional skills and knowledge of Public Relations and Information personnel for effective service delivery.

The Defence Chief enjoined the Institute to avail itself of the opportunity of shaping and disseminating right narratives about military operations and other engagements aimed at bringing lasting peace in troubled parts of the Country.

He further explained that the interaction with both parties would bring out the right content which is needed to shape the narratives.

Earlier in his remarks, the NIPR President, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, stated that the AFN and the Institute have maintained a robust working relationship in ensuring that professionalism and professionalisation of the services of public relations are effectively managed.

The NIPR President expressed his appreciation to the AFN for supporting its Citizens Summit on National Integration, Peace and Security held across the 6 Geo-Political Zones. He further added that the National Summit will hold on 27 January 2022 in Abuja.

Mallam Sirajo also revealed that NIPR is ready to further expand its partnership with AFN in the area of relationship building and mending as well as communication and information management training.





