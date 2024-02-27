CDS to Nigerians: Stop insulting, wishing evil to your leaders, country

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa has advised Nigerians to stop insulting and wishing evil to leaders and the country.

The CDS gave the advice during the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) one day seminar tagged,”Civil Military Relations: Non Kinetic Efforts of the Nigerian Military in security Management, Challenges,and Prospects”, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, speaking negatively and laying curses on leadership is not the way to grow a nation.

He said,”You know when you hear people saying, calling the president and saying terrible things and saying this to the wife or the family members, that’s not how you grow your country.

“By insulting or wishing evil to your to your country does not mean you’ll grow better.

Quenching somebody’s life does not mean your own will grow together.

As a team, we must take ownership of Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria develops.

“I therefore, expect robust deliberations that will produce implement, implementable solutions to enable our country derive maximum benefit from this seminar.”

Gen. Musa commended members of the Defense Correspondence Association of Nigeria for their support for operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Being members of the Defense Correspondence Association of Nigeria your support for operations and your enviable contributions in further the strategic communication of the Armed Forces of Nigeria is highly appreciated and I want to seize the opportunity to also appreciate.

“Meanwhile when I was in the theatre, the media had always been there for us. Your support made it possible that over 1000 have surrendered with their families and the combatants. This is because we have projected what we’re doing well and we should continue to do that.

“We should always remember if we don’t have a Nigeria none of us will be here today,” he advised.

Gen. revealed that the military would much more deploy non-kinetic approach in resolving the security crises in the country, particularly in tackling the issue of insurgency.

“Today’s war is one which the enemy is not a states but a movement. A war without national borders, a war between States and networks.

“Accordingly, the traditional notion of war relying heavily on kinetic means is gradually being relegated and we are now seeking to possess and apply non kinetic approaches to project power, secure interests and solve problems.

“Though the overall power potential of the country is still being determined by conventional military artists, there is no doubt that the non kinetic means are becoming more relevant in the power potentials of Nigeria.

“The armed forces of Nigeria, being the key driver encountering the myriad of security threats nationwide has sustained non military and soft strategies as a means to an end of this multifaceted threats,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator, National Counter-TerrorismCentre (NCTC), retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, represented by Commodore B.M. Sule noted that the Nigerian military plays a significant role not only in safeguarding the nation from external threats, but also in managing internal and external security challenges.

He disclosed that the Nigerian military has been actively involved in various non kinetic initiatives aimed at promoting stability, peace and development

“In recent years, we have witnessed the expanding role of the military in addressing non conventional security threats such as terrorism, insurgency and communal conflicts.

“Previously, attention was only given to the kinetic means in managing security.

However, the Nigerian military currently utilizes non kinetic approach which involves strategies that don’t involve direct use of military force.

“These approaches could include community engagement through civil military cooperation, information operations and conflict resolution methods aimed at resolving security issues without physical combat.

“The Nigerian military has been actively involved in various non kinetic initiatives aimed at promoting stability, peace and development as the non kinetic approach has become increasingly relevant in managing today’s complex security landscape.

“In today’s modern society, the relationship between the military and the civilian population is a crucial aspect of national security and governance,” he said.

stressed that civil military cooperation is essential for ensuring the defence of a nation and building public trust in the military which is vital for maintaining national stability and unity.

He also asserted that the press press plays a significant role in shaping this relationship as it serves as a bridge between the military and the public.

“The press has been a dependable partner in projecting the military in positive light by providing accurate and timely information to the public.

“By reporting on military operations, security challenges and government initiative initiatives, the press helps keeps citizens informed, fosters transparency and makes public officials accountable.

“This information is essential for a well informed society and can influence public perceptions, policies and decisions related to security and defence,” he said.

Musa disclosed that the National Counter Terrorism Centre Office of the National Security Advisor, on his part has been engaging with the media and other stakeholders towards tackling insecurity through non kinetic means and enhancing positive reportage about security situations in the country.

“Recently the Centre hosted and conducted the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy and coordinating meeting with relevant stakeholders mostly from the media last month.

“The Centre also works to serve as a hope for coordinating Nigeria’s non kinetic efforts anchored on all of society, on all of government approaches to national security.

“Despite these efforts, challenges persist.

Issues exist such as malicious use of artificial intelligence by hostile state and non state actors to foment fake news, lack of collaboration among security agencies, and scarce resources have continued to pose significant obstacles to effective security management.

“It is imperative that we address these challenges collectively and strive for improvement.

“By fostering mutual understanding, cooperation and trust between the military and civilian authorities, we can work together towards a safer and more secure feature for all Nigerians.

“I have no doubt that Nigeria will undoubtedly surmount the challenges of terrorism and other forms of insecurity,” Musa said.

On his part, the Director General (DG), Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Major General Wahab Garba (rtd) called for a collaborative effort between the military and the media in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Wahab urged journalists to refrain from reports that are likely to be detrimental to the national interest, and national security of Nigeria.

“Mine is a way of providing the platform for us to have a handshake between the military and the media because there’s a divide and unless you come closer you wouldn’t understand each other.

“There is a lot that have been said about what you have been doing over time, but there are cultural differences.Those issues are there anywhere in the world.

And unfortunately in Nigeria, we tend to compare what is obtainable in the US and the UK to what is obtainable in Nigeria forgetting the cultural issues.

“And my take is, it is very rare. Open CNN today, go to BBC today, you will hardly see any reports against what is happening in Ukraine that is detrimental to the national interest, and national security of the West, it is very, very rare.

“But today in Nigeria, open your TV, look at some channels and you can easily decipher that this particular channel is against the government.And so they go to any length in saying anything and that is detrimental to national security and national interest.

“I’m not saying cover up what is wrong, but there are ways by which things are done elsewhere.

The military guys there and the other security agencies are there to save lives.Yours is to report and tell it the way it is.

But there are ethics on both sides.

“There are things that if you go beyond the boundary or beyond the level, then you are endangering the lives of those who are actually trying to secure the environment.

And that’s the message that they pass to those in UK and US.

And that’s the message we need to pass to ourselves here,” he said.