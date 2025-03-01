CDS tasks military, paramilitary personnel on mental, physical fitness

By Sumaila Ogbaje



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has charged military personnel, paramilitary and other security forces, to remain physically, mentally and otherwise, fit.



Gen. Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Administration, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, gave the charge after a 5-Kilometer walk to mark the 2025 International Day for Military Sports Run, on Saturday in Abuja.



The International Day for Military Sports Run was organised by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) to foster unity, collaboration and shared principles of sportsmanship, that transcend beyond national boundaries.



“Let me remind us, especially those of us who wear uniform, military, paramilitary, that for us to remain fit, we must indeed imbibe the attitude of doing personal sport.



“As we serve in that utmost duty to bring peace to our dear nation, sports help you to remain physically, mentally and otherwise, fit.



“I want you to also promise yourself to keep the flag flying and maintain fitness,” he said.



The Vice President, CISM, Maj.-Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, said the day was set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the coming together of the world Armed Forces in the field of sports, rather than in the combat field.



Abdullahi noted that the 78 -year -old organisation with 180 member nations, 48 in Africa including Nigeria, has its motto as: “Friendship Through Sports”.



He said that CISM day was also to pay tribute to the founding principles of CISM, which was friendship, solidarity and fair play in search of a peaceful co-existence, the world over.



“Today we also mark and celebrate the power of sports to bridge the cultural diversities and fostering comradeship among the members of our armed forces and other security agencies.



“As we look to the future of CISM and OSMA, this year, we are organising African Military Boxing Championship in Rabat Morocco; African Military Football Championship in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea and African Military Basketball Championship in Guinea, Conakry.



“We are also organising the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff 2nd edition of Sahel countries Games in N’Djamena, Republic of Chad.



“This is all with a view to promote the values of CISM/OSMA, which is Friendship Through Sports,” he said.



Mr Bashir Adeniyi, Comptroller General, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on his part, said participating in sporting activities would help to inculcate the value of discipline, teamwork and strategies.



Adeniyi said that the service recognised that sportsmen were mentally and physically fit to win, whether in terms of revenue generation, or fighting smuggling and in all fronts.



According to him, the customs has continued to develop sports to be able to compete with the military in the nearest future. (NAN)

