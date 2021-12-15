CDS tasks celebrities to play active role in national security

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, urged celebrities and influencers in the Nigerian entertainment industry to play active in galvanising public support towards promoting national security.

The CDS made the Tuesday in Abuja during a parley with some selected group of artists.

According to Gen Irabor, security remains the responsibility of every citizen, as such, media personalities are critical stakeholders and a vital component in bringing security issues to bear in order to positively public perceptions contemporary security challenges.

This, Gen Irabor said would further complement of Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies tasked with the responsibilities of ensuring security of lives and property of every citizen. “We want to win over to be the same page with us for better understanding generally.” the CDS noted.

The CDS urged the celebrities to use their overwhelming influence, entertainment platforms and social life to build a better and progressive nation.

