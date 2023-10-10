CDS, Service Chiefs in operational visit to Maiduguri

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa accompanied by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Defence Intelligence,Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, on Tuesday paid an operational visit to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

They were received by Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, Theartre Commander North East Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, Force Commander Multi National Joint Task Force(MNJTF), General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division /Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI Maj. Gen. Peter Malla, heads of paramilitary and other principal staff officers of the Military Command and Control Centre at Airforce Base Maiduguri.

Speaking during the visit, Maj. Samson Zhakom, Acting DDAPR Headquarters Theatre Command OPHK, said the CDS would be holding meeting with the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and other field commanders, where they would be briefed on recent operations in the theatre.

Zhakom said that the CDS would also pay courtesy visits to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Elkenemy and visit Military Reference Hospital in Maimalari to check wounded personnel.(NAN)

