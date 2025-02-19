CDS receives Invictus team, says military will never abandon its own

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, received the Armed Forces of Nigeria Contingent who won medals at the just concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver,

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, received the Armed Forces of Nigeria Contingent who won medals at the just concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

The Team Nigeria which comprised wounded and injured personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the games.

In his remarks, Musa said that the armed forces would never abandon their own no matter the circumstances the soldiers might find themselves in.

He described the soldiers as heroes who represented the nation at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, adding that the game, founded by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was more than just a sporting event.

According to him, it is a testament to the resilience, courage, and indomitable spirit of service members who have faced physical and mental challenges in line with their duties.

“Today, we gather to honour our Nigerian participants who have not only competed but have also inspired us all with their determination and strength.

“To our brave participants, you have shown the world what it means to rise above adversity.

“Your participation in these games is a reflection of your unwavering commitment to excellence even in the face of challenges.

“Each of you has demonstrated the core values of the Nigerian forces, courage, discipline, and resilience.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become ambassadors of hope and perseverance.

“Your stories of triumph are a source of inspiration to millions both at home and abroad,’’ he said.

The defence chief said that the Invictus games were a reminder of the transformative power of sports in the rehabilitation and recovery of wounded, injured, and sick serving personnel.

He said that the games had restored hope for some wounded and injured soldiers who thought they could not do any other thing when they got injured.

“Through sports, we see the healing of minds, the rebuilding of confidence, and the restoration of purpose.

“This event has not only strengthened international bonds but also highlighted the shared experiences of service members worldwide.

“During these events, over 22 countries participated. Most of them came with their family members to support them, and their country was strongly behind them.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian government, especially, Mr President, for always being there for members of the armed forces,’’ he said.

The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, AVM Nanjul Kumzhi, said the journey to Canada was supposed to be a smooth ride having been officially invited to participate as the only African country.

Kumzhi said it was a herculean task getting visas for the team, saying that only 14 of the 25-man team of both competitors and officials that applied for the Canadian visa got it.

He said that the team leader, physiotherapist, captain and seven of the athletes who had the potential to excel were denied visas, preventing them from participating in the games.

“So from the onset, the team was demoralised and in low spirit at departure.

“In fact, for some of the events, they were not going to be able to form a complete team.

“However, through dint of courage, perseverance, hard work, dedication and team spirit, these soldiers re-strategised knowing their success was already diminished, formed teams and put up a great fight.

“Notwithstanding this setback, our team participated in over 6 events which include Wheelchair basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Nordic events, indoor rowing and swimming.

“The team’s outstanding performance earned Nigeria one gold, one silver and four bronze medals, proudly placing Nigeria and Africa on the global map of Invictus Games,’’ he said.

The Team Leader, Capt. Vincent Tapere thanked the CDS for giving them the opportunity after they had lost hope of being useful to the armed forces and the nation.

He said they were privileged to get to the point where they saw the light at the end of the tunnel through the Invictus initiative to the wounded, injured and sick personnel.

According to him, it was a magnanimous initiative that brought light at the end of the tunnel for all.

“Sir, a lot of us have seen our strength in our disability. A lot of us have felt we could never be anything or amount to anything for the nation again.

“We all went out there and we are in the spotlight. And this is no little thanks to your initiative and we appreciate you very much, sir,’’ he said. (NAN)