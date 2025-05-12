CDS Reaffirms Military Cooperation with Russia

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Nigeria, General Christopher Musa, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Mr. Andrey Belousov, on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Russian Ministry of Defence building in Moscow.

The visit was intended to express Nigeria’s solidarity with Russia as it marked the 80th Victory Day Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices of Russian heroes during World War II.

During the visit, General Musa underscored Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening military cooperation with the Russian Federation. “Nigeria stands firmly in solidarity with Russia in remembering those who paid the ultimate price for their country’s freedom and security,” said General Musa. “We are also here to explore areas where Russia can extend support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly in meeting our operational needs.”

The discussions highlighted potential areas of military collaboration, with a focus on technical assistance and equipment support. General Musa outlined the operational requirements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, emphasizing the need for advanced military equipment and technical training.

In response, Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov expressed his appreciation for the visit, noting that it was a testament to the enduring relationship between the two nations. “We are prepared to provide the necessary military assistance in line with the Military Technical Cooperation Agreement,” Belousov stated. “Further discussions will continue at the forthcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to fostering closer military ties in areas of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.