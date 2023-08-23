CDS pledges transparency in fight against insecurity

By Deborah Coker

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa says the Armed Forces will be transparent in the prosecution of the war against insecurity in the country.

Musa gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja, in his remarks during the assumption of office of the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru and his State counterpart, Dr Bello Matawalle.

He also assured that the armed forces would do all it takes to ensure peace and stability in the country.

“We will ensure that peace and tranquility is returned to the country, we assure you of our support and transparency in fighting insecurity.

“We will do all it takes to ensure success in the fight against insecurity, even as we assure you of our loyalty to Nigeria and the President,” the CDS added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, expressed confidence that the ministers would deploy their experiences to succeed in their new assignment.

“They are coming with prudence and discipline, because they know the importance of stability in security,” Kana said, and pledged that workers of the ministry would back them to succeed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

