CDS payback to Alma mater harps on togetherness

By Habibu Harisu

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has built new and renovated classrooms, offices, toilets and constructed wall-fence at Yahaya Abdulkarim Model Primary School, Dorowa in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa inaugurated the structures during the 50th anniversary of his former school on Saturday in Sokoto.

He emphasised the need for more brotherliness and togetherness among communities and leverage on the partnerships towards securing Nigeria.

The CDS commended the leadership and members of the alumni association for organising the event, which according to him, serves as a platform for critical discourse on issues of community, national and global affairs.

Musa said the school had over the years served as a citadel of excellence in the training and development of personalities within old Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

”We have to appreciate God, and also our mentors’ dedication, members’ hard work and determination, the school has become a beacon of knowledge and inculcation of good values for years.

”Education is the bedrock of every development, I urge the younger ones not to be deterred by challenges, put trust in God, surely you will move forward,” he said.

He added that he, along with other alumni members moved to make significant contributions to the Alma-mata and further contribute to Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, the platform has created valuable opportunity to exchange memories, reunite with members and focus on insights that are essential for enhancing community and national development.

In his address, the Chairman, Alumni Association, Mr Abdullahi Jimoh, highlighted the importance of reunion and thanked the CDS alongside other members for the rehabilitation of the school and other contributions.

He urged the members to use the platform not only for exchange of ideas but also to foster collaboration among them to support younger generations.

Hajiya Hajara Koko, the 1980 school headmistress, who graduated Musa, commended the distinct personalities of CDS and urged him not to relent in valuable contribution to the nation.

Former Governor of old Sokoto State, Alhaji Yahaya Abdulkarim, stressed the importance of education, moral training and resilient which he said, prepared the CDS to the exalted position in his career.

Abdulkarim advised government and stakeholders to continue according priority to education being the pillar of societal and national development.

Earlier, the Sokoto State Dep. Gov. Alhaji Idris Gobir, commended the CDS for investing in the school to argument the state government’s efforts in uplifting the standard of education across the state.

Gobir reiterated government determination to rejuvenate education sector to make it relevant in line with global best standards.

NAN reports that the event featured presentations of awards and gifts to CDS, former governor and dep. governor among others. (NAN)