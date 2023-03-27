CDS mourns Gen. Diya, opens condolence register at DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor CFR has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Donaldson Oladipo Diya (rtd). Gen Diya who was also the fifth Chief of Defence Staff died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

General Irabor, on behalf of himself and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to mourn the former Chief General Staff. The CDS extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General Diya and the good people of Ogun State.

Gen Irabor describes Late Gen Diya as a complete gentleman and a thoroughbred General and Elder Statesman who has made positive impacts on the Armed Forces of Nigeria he served meritoriously for 33 years and the Nation in general. He prayed to Almighty God to grant him eternal rest in His bosom.

Meanwhile, a condolence register is opened at Defence Headquarters for the general public to register their condolence over the sad exit of the Late General.