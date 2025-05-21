CDS Leads Nigerian Delegation to Cameroon 53rd Independence Anniversary‎‎

The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR today, 20 May 2025 graced the 53rd National Day celebrations of the Republic of Cameroon, held in Yaounde the country’s capital.

‎

‎General Musa, in his comment, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, while reaffirming Nigeria’s dedication to fostering stronger partnership with Cameroon and other neighbouring nations in addressing common security challenges and promoting socio-economic growth.

‎

‎The 53rd Cameroon National Day celebrations served as a reminder of the enduring spirit of unity and patriotism as well as the collective resolve to build a peaceful and prosperous future. The historic event, which is also known as *Unity Day*, has the theme; *”Army and Nation United for a Cameroon Turned Towards Peace and Prosperity”.

‎

‎The event was attended by His Excellency, President Paul Biya, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as citizens and well-wishers from across the country.

‎

‎The celebration featured a spectacular lineup of activities including military exhibitions, display of defence equipment, solidarity treks and ceremonial parades – all showcasing Cameroon’s unity, strength and commitment to national development.

‎

‎A major highlight of the event was the outstanding performance by the Nigerian Armed Forces contingent, which was the *first and only foreign presentation* at the ceremony. The Nigerian delegation captivated the mammoth crowd with their precision drills, vibrant musical displays and impeccable regimental coordination, earning accolades and admiration.

‎

‎It could be recalled that the participation of the Nigerian contingent underscored the strong bilateral ties and military cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon, while reinforcing shared commitments to regional security, peace and prosperity.

‎

