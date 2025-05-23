CDS in Slovakia, seeks collaboration on training, equipment acquisition

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has paid an official visit to Slovak Republic where he sought for enhanced collaboration on training, capacity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has paid an official visit to Slovak Republic where he sought for enhanced collaboration on training, capacity building and acquisition of defence equipment.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Friday, said the CDS and his team met with the Slovak’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Daniel Zmeko at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Bratislava.

Gusau said the team engaged in extensive bilateral defence discussions which focused on military training and capacity building as well as the acquisition of defence equipment.

According to him, other areas are, technology transfer and innovation, including modalities to enhance defence production capabilities.

He said that both leaders emphasised deeper collaboration to tackle security challenges and improve military readiness.

“The Nigeria’s CDS appreciated Slovakia for its support and highlighted opportunities for joint defence industrialisation, while Gen. Zmeko applauded Nigeria’s resilience and regional security leadership while pledging continued partnership.

“Thus, the visit marked a significant milestone in Nigeria-Slovak defence relations, paving the way for long-term strategic cooperation,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)