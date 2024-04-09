CDS extends Eid-el-Fitr greetings, urges troops to remain disciplined, patriotic

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has extended Eid-el-Fitr greetings to all Muslim officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen/airwomen, and civilian staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The CDS in a statement urges Nigerians to use the holy month of Ramadan to seek forgiveness, divine favor, and enduring peace for the nation.

He stated,”With heartfelt gratitude, I extend warm greetings to all Muslim officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen/airwomen, and civilian staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on yet another occasion of Eid-el-Fitr 2024, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. This momentous occasion offers us a chance to seek forgiveness, divine favor, and enduring peace for our beloved nation.

“As you commemorate this sacred time, I urge you to uphold the virtues of piety, honesty, tolerance, love, and unity, which you embraced during Ramadan.

“I call upon our troops deployed across all theaters of operation to remain disciplined, resilient, patriotic, and courageous in their service to our great nation. Your sacrifices and unwavering dedication to safeguarding Nigeria are deeply appreciated. We recognize the sacrifices you make, sometimes at great personal cost, to ensure the peace and security of our nation.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians to extend their love and support to our AFN and to remember in their prayers our fallen comrades. The Armed Forces of Nigeria belong to all Nigerians, and our collective determination to address the challenges of insecurity is crucial for our national development.”

The CDS reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and well-being of our troops in all theaters of operation.

“As Chief of Defence Staff, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and well-being of our troops in all theaters of operation. Despite the economic challenges facing our nation, I acknowledge the support the AFN continues to receive under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“Once again, I extend warm Eid-el-Fitr greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey