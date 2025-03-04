DHQ Launches Vertical Integrated Logistics Tabletop Exercise

The Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics, in collaboration with the Vertical Integrated Logistics Approach (VILLA), commenced a three-day Vertical Integrated Logistics Tabletop Exercise at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai Hall, Army War College Nigeria, Asokoro, Abuja, from March 3 to March 5, 2025.

The exercise aims to test and refine the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s Joint Logistics Policy through a tabletop exercise in a structured wargaming process. Declaring the exercise open, the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, represented by Major General UU Bassey, emphasized the significance of the training.

According to General Musa, exercises like these provide a platform to test innovative logistics concepts and develop doctrinal solutions to existing challenges. “The conduct of this tabletop exercise comes at a critical time as we embrace jointness in our operations. I am optimistic that this initiative will generate pragmatic solutions to the logistics challenges facing our Armed Forces.”

General Musa expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to national security and defence reforms. He also commended the Vertical Logistics Approach Team for facilitating the production of the Draft Armed Forces of Nigeria Joint Logistics Policy.

Earlier, Major General GAT Ochigbano welcomed participants and highlighted the exercise’s objectives. He explained that the wargame evaluates the feasibility of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Joint Logistics Policy through simulations of various joint logistics scenarios.

“The Joint Logistics Policy aligns with the Nigeria National Defence Policy, streamlining logistics support for joint operations and exercises in both peace and war through a unified logistics system,” General Ochigbano stated.

The anticipated benefits of adopting the Joint Logistics Policy include:

Improved Interoperability: Enhanced coordination among the Services

Standardization of Logistics Operations: Streamlined processes and procedures

Cost Reduction: Efficient use of resources

Enhanced Coordination: Improved joint and multinational operations

The initiative aligns with the Chief of Defence Staff’s vision: “To Nurture a Professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that is People-Centric, Capable of Meeting its Constitutional Responsibilities in a Joint and Collaborative Environment.”

Major General AO Okoh (rtd) commended the Defence Headquarters for its proactive approach to enhancing logistics coordination. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between DHQ, the Services, and relevant stakeholders to ensure efficient logistics management.

The Vertical Integrated Logistics Tabletop Exercise aims to provide valuable insights into the future of logistics planning, implementation, and policy adaptation for the Nigerian Armed Forces.