CDS Commiserates With People of Borno State Over Devastating Flood

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa has expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the government and good people of Borno State over the devastating flood that have ravaged several communities and paralyzed economic activities in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Brig-Gen Gusau, the CDS was saddened to learn of the loss of lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of citizens as a result of the flood from Alo Dam.

“On behalf of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria the Chief of Defence Staff wish to convey heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the government and people of Borno State at this difficult time,” he stated.

General Musa also assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will work closely with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant authorities to provide immediate relief and support to the affected communities.

He further directed the Theater Commander Operation Hadin Kai to offer all necessary assistance to victims.

“The AFN stands in solidarity with the people of Borno State and will ensure all affected communities are evacuated to safety and, in addition, will give support on the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

“The CDS remains committed to the efforts of both the Federal and Borno state governments to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by this tragic event,” he stated.

The Defence Chief prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

General Musa also prayed to Almighty God to ease the pains of the victims.