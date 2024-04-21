CDS commiserates with Kenya over death of defence chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kenya over the death of the country’s Chief of the Defence Forces, Gen. Francis Ogolla.

The Kenyan Defence Chief and nine other senior military officers were killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday in a remote area of Maramwet County, within the country.

The CDS condolence message was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau.

Musa described the death of the general and other senior military officers as sad and unfortunate.

The CDS said Ogolla was a well decorated and highly professional officer who dedicated his life to the service of his nation.

He added that the deceased was committed to the security of the East African sub-region and Africa in general.

The CDS enjoined Kenyans to be consoled by the good name, accomplishments and great memories of Ogolla’s impactful and meritorious service to the nation while alive.

Musa prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, and fortitude to their families and the Keyan Defence Forces to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje