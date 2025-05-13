CDS commend troops on operational achievements in North-west

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has commended troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA for their brave commitment and dedication in combating security challenges

By Habibu Harisu



The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has commended troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA for their brave commitment and dedication in combating security challenges in the North-west region.

Musa made the commendation on Tuesday during a strategic Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) interactives at 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto.

Represented by Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, Musa warned the troops against indiscipline and complacency in their activities.

He urged them to remain vigilant and committed to civil-military cooperation at all levels, stressing the need to abide by stipulated regulations at all times.

Musa further commended them on the operational achievements recorded by the Division under Operation FASAN YAMMA and expressed satisfaction over consistent weekly reports to the Headquarters.

“The battle is a just one, don’t sleep, because your enemies are not sleeping.

” The 8 Division keeps coming up for praise. You deserve commendation and encouragement, your GOC and every officer under Operation FASAN YAMMA deserve accolades for job well done,” he said.

The CDS emphasised the need for unity among security services, a strong synergy and bond with host communities.

He stressed that victory in the fight against insurgency and banditry depends on both firepower and the trust of civilians.

“Let people run to you, not away from you. The best intelligence comes from the civilians you protect,” he added.

Speaking also, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Maj. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, expressed gratitude over the recognition which had affirmed the Division’s people-focused strategy.

“The CDS leadership philosophy reminds us that real success in asymmetric warfare lies not only in tactical gains, but in winning the hearts and minds of our people,” Ajose said.

Ajose reiterated the moral weight of their mission as protectors of the vulnerable must go along with empathy, discipline and justice.

He highlighted that the present engagement strengthens our collective resolve, enhance military operations and other activities.

” We are not from the sky. We have children, siblings, relatives, and we pray that all of you return home safely, not in coffins.

“Nigeria remains one. The bandits will not win. And our Armed Forces will not sleep,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the activity featured a sensitisation lecture on human rights, gender-based violence, and military ethics aimed at deepening professionalism and discipline within the ranks.

Other activities included medical outreach, sporting competitions, and media engagements to bolster ties between troops and host communities. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)