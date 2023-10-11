CDS charges troops to remain resolute, deal decisively with Boko Haram/ISWAP 

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai, to remain resolute and deal decisively with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists within their Areas of Operations.

Gen. Musa stated this on Tuesday while addressing the troops at the Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Musa said “Don’t just come and sleep in the Theatre, make sure you look for Boko Haram and kill. Anybody who comes to the theater and finishes without killing one Boko Haram is not complete.

“So you must make sure before you go (kill one), look for them, that’s the only way we can finish them completely. They should not be looking for us, we should be looking for them.

“Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel; there is nothing like repel, go and find them and kill them.”

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, said “I should come and see how you are doing and to thank you. We all appreciate your sacrifices and commitments. It is not easy to come here and leave your families and stay.

“The President said he is happy with us and wishes all the very best. He also reminds us that it is not yet over but that we are moving in the right track. If we continue the way we are going, very soon Boko Haram will come to an end.

“It is good you finish, so that you all go back to your families. The only way we can do that is if we defeat Boko Haram completely. And I know we can do it because all of you are gallant soldiers. And it is a task for every Nigerian, it is not only for the Army, Navy, Airforce alone or the police, it’s for everybody.

“Our duty is to protect civilians. But if we come and start maltreating them, will they help us? If you do this, you are creating more problems for yourselves. So let them understand that we are here to protect them to bring peace to the North East and the country,” he said.

According to him, Operation Safe Corridor window for Boko Haram members and other terrorists hibernating in the North East, is still open, but anyone who refuses to repent would be eliminated using kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“The Nigerian Military under my leadership, and with support from God Almighty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other stakeholders, is ready to end terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country very soon.

”With the briefs I received from the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibusi, and the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Peter Malla, I am satisfied with the successes recorded against remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

”Notwithstanding, I want to urge troops not to relent, but to remain committed and resolute in high spirit until the war is totally over.”

Musa said: “I want to also use this opportunity to reiterate our calls for remnants of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals to surrender or risk being killed, as we are determined to restore peace in all nooks and crannies in the country.”

The CDS also warned against indiscipline, noting that no army or paramilitary survives with indiscipline.

“Don’t allow yourself to go into drugs, and stealing ammunition to sell. If the army catches you, you will go for it.

“We are adopting the method of reward and punishment, if you do well you are rewarded and if you do badly you are punished. We don’t want a situation where we only punish,” he said.

The CDS said that the military was also working to ensure that nobody spend more than two years in the theater.

NAN reports that the CDS was accompanied by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye. (NAN)

