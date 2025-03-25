CDS Attends Special Forces Training Opening, Pledges DHQ Support, Urges Trainees’ Commitment

The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa yesterday in Kaduna attended the opening Ceremony of the Special Operation Forces Training where he pledged the Defence Headquarters ( DHQ) continuous support for the school, while calling on the trainees to redouble efforts towards achieving the purpose which they are there for.

According to the CDS “this ceremony is not just for the training and equipping of our Special Operation Forces but also for investing in the security and stability of our great nation by fostering excellence, resilience, and adaptability in the face of evolving security challenges.”

He added that the ceremony marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing our national security and ensuring that our armed forces are well equipped with the necessary skills and capabilities to address contemporary challenges.

General Musa maintained that given the evolving and dynamics of modern warefare, it is imperative for our forces to be well-trained , equipped and capable of responding swiftly to securiry demand.

He further added that he is optimistic the Special Operation Force will be pivotal to the Armed Forces of Nigeria efforts to defeat terrorism, insurgency and other activities inimical to securiry. He thanked the Ministry of Defence for taking the bold steps in ensuring the success of the event.

It could be recall that about 800 gallant men of the AFN availed themselves for the trainee. He described them as ” Vanguards of a New chapter in our Defence narrative. “

In another development, the CDS visited the site for the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia. General Musa pledged enhanced security cover to enable the school to meet up with the presidential directive for September 2025 take off of the institution.