CDS Announces Plans to Reintegrate 789 Former Terrorists Into Society

By Chimezie Godfrey



The Nigerian military is set to reintegrate back into their respective states 789 ex-terrorist combatants who are currently undergoing de-radicalisation and rehabilitation. This was disclosed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, during a Stakeholders Meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.



The CDS, represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, shared that the ex-combatants are enrolled in the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRR) programme under Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC).

According to him, the initiative began in response to the mass surrender of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) members following successful operations coordinated by various stakeholders.



“More than 120,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered since the programme began,” Gen. Musa said. “Out of this, 789 ex-combatants are expected to graduate later this year.”



He disclosed that the meeting was focused on the transition of the first batch of 391 ex-combatants back into their respective states.

According to him, it was also a platform to assess the progress of the DRR programme, strategise on future challenges, and reflect on collective efforts towards de-radicalisation.



Musa commended the dedication of all involved in national security efforts, emphasizing that, despite the successes, there is still much work to be done.

“We currently have 789 ex-combatants undergoing the DRR programme, who are expected to graduate this year,.

“Today’s meeting will focus on ensuring the smooth reintegration of the first batch, consisting of 391 individuals, into their states,” he noted.



He also called on state governments to provide the necessary support to ensure the smooth transition of these individuals, emphasizing that the collaboration of local and traditional authorities would be key in deploying security resources to track and monitor the reintegrated individuals.



“Stakeholders must be actively involved in this process to foster resilience,” Gen. Musa added.

“The importance of this meeting is ensuring lasting peace and security in our country.”



Brig.-Gen. Yusuf Ali, Commander of Operation Safe Corridor, highlighted the humanitarian nature of the programme, which is based on Nigeria’s Constitution and International Humanitarian Laws. Since its inception in 2016, the initiative has processed 2,190 clients, including both Nigerians and foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.



In the latest phase, between July and November 2024, 825 clients were transferred to the DRR camp for training. This group included 14 foreigners, and 22 clients were sent to the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri for further evaluation and care.



The commander further stated that the meeting would work on the modalities for transferring the ex-combatants to national and state authorities for reintegration upon their graduation in March.