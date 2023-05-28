CDI Adebayo, Other Senior Military Officers Bag National Honours

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of the National Honour in the category of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major General Samuel Adebayo.

General Adebayo is the sole senior Military officer in CFR, one the highest honour categories after Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).

A former commonwealth secretary-general, Emeka Anyaoku is the sole person nominated for GCON.

PRNigeria reports that, CDI Adebayo was previously awarded the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by President Buhari in 2022.

Other Military Officers on the latest honour list of the Officers of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) are AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, Major Gen. CG Musa, AVM James Gblim (retd), Major Kamilu Olayinka Kadiri, Major Gen. MSA Aliyu (retd.), Major Gen Cyril U. Agulanna (retd.), Rear Admiral Jamila Abbo Malafa (retd.), Major Gen. AK Ibrahim, Major Gen. GM Mutkut and Major Gen. AB Omozoje.

The long list also included; AVM AD Jolasinmi, AVM IG Lubo, AVM TO Yusuf, AVM AG Bello, Rear Admiral NA Mijogilim, Rear Admiral SK Ibrahim, Rear Admiral SS Lassa, Rear Admiral DE Eyo and Major Gen. Benson Akinroluyo (retd.).

Colonel Yusuf Dodo bags Officer of the Order of the Niger while Lieutenant Colonel IA Manga, a recipient of Security and Emergency Management Award (SAEMA) 2023 is honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) National Honour.

PRNigeria reports that the military officers are among 339 recipients of special national awards for 2023

Those on the other categories of the awards lncluded Justices of the Supreme Court, Justices of the Appeal Court, traditional rulers, politicians, outgoing ministers, entertainers, sports personalities, bankers, legal practitioners, among others.

By PRNigeria