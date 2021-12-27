CDD extols Desmond Tutu’s virtues

December 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Monday extolled the virtues of the late African cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as an iconic democrat and peace-builder.


Director CDD, Idayat Hassan,  in a statement said that Tutu’s to ending apartheid in Africa and entrenching one of Africa’s thriving democracies never be forgotten.


“CDD recall the courageous role played by Tutu in mobilising global opposition to the dark regime in Africa.


“As a Christian minister, Tutu believed in one humanity and a just and free world, “she said.


Hassan said that CDD also reminisced the heroic role played by the late cleric in bridging the gaps of division between Nigeria and his country.


She said that this was  particularly in the area of  recurring xenophobic attacks.


She said “We could vividly recall how he stood tall in defence of Africa’s unity, calling for love, peace and renewed friendship among Africans during the apartheid regime and until the end of his life.”


According to Hassan ,without a doubt, Desmond Tutu’s death is a huge loss to his country and the African continent.


She said that with his demise, Tutu had transitioned to the ancestral plain, joining his contemporaries.


These, she said included: Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela, Steve Biko, Victoria and Griffiths Mxenge, Denis Goldberg  among others who stood in fearless resistance to hate and oppression.


She said that Africa, Africa and the world miss the  unrivalled humanist, emancipator and democrat.


She added that, “While we mourn this icon, we take solace in the indelible of love he has behind.” (NAN)

Tags: