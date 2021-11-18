CCT: FG pays 29,202 beneficiaries in Imo

The Federal Government on Thursday paid Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in 18 local government areas in Imo, bringing the figure of total beneficiaries of the programme to 29,202 across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CCT, also known as Households Uplifting Program (HUP)) is a Federal Government monthly stipend designed to support vulnerable households in the country and executed by the National Cash Transfer office.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Sustainable Development Goal and Humanitarian Services, Mrs Christine Ude, told newsmen that the payment covered six months (January to June) arrears owned owed the beneficiaries.

Ude, also the Focal Person for the program in Imo, commended the Federal Government for the release of the money and continued support to vulnerable households in the country.

She lauded the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for ensuring that government lived up to its promise.

“I commend the National Cash Transfer Programme Coordinator Halima Shehu and Head of Unit, Imo State Cash Transfer, Mr Joseph Odoemenam for successfully completing the payment in Imo.

“I also commend Gov. Hope Uzodimma for providing all the needed supports for the execution of the programme in the state,” she said.

Ude said poverty was more prevailing among rural households especially homes where women are the source of livelihood.

She expressed hope that with the programme, vulnerable households would have alternative to livelihood.

According to her, the FG introduced HUP also known as “beta don come” to help reduce the trend of poverty in Nigeria.

The special adviser said that the program was designed to promote developmental objectives and priorities, aimed at increasing household consumption, school enrollment and healthcare.

One of the beneficiaries from Aboh/Mbaise LGA, Mrs Elizabeth Ogugua, commended government for the stipend which she said would enable her start a new life.

“I thank government for this laudable programme called “beta don come” may God bless the government,” she said. (NAN)

