CCT: FG disburses N282m to vulnerable people in Adamawa

The Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N282.77 million to the less privileged under Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Adamawa.

Mr Mary Yuwadi, the Head of Unit, Cash Transfer programme, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Yola.

Yuwadi said that the programme was under the National Social Investment programme in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development aimed at reducing poverty nationwide.

“Under the Cash Conditional Transfer programme, a total of 28,486 less privileged were registered from the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

“Each beneficiary was given N10,000 for the months of May and June, 2021.

“And from January to June, 2021, Federal Government has disbursed N619.57 million to the beneficiaries across the state,’’ Yuwadi said.

According to the head of unit, about 23,000 additional beneficiaries were set be enrolled in the programme in November in the state.

She thanked the federal government for the gesture, saying that the programme had touched the lives of many people in the state. (NAN)

