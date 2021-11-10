CCT: FG disburses N282m to vulnerable people in Adamawa

The  Government has disbursed the sum of N282.77 million to the less privileged under Conditional Cash Transfer in Adamawa.

Mr Mary Yuwadi, the Head of Unit, Cash Transfer programme, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Yola.

Yuwadi said the was under the National Social Investment in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster  and Social Development aimed reducing nationwide.

“Under the Cash Conditional Transfer programme, a of 28,486 less privileged were registered from the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

“Each beneficiary was given N10,000 for the months of May and June, 2021.

“And from January to June, 2021, Government has disbursed N619.57 million to the beneficiaries across the state,’’ Yuwadi said.

According to the head of unit, about 23,000 additional beneficiaries were set  be enrolled in the in  November in the state.

She thanked the government for the gesture, saying the had touched the lives of many in the state. (NAN)

