CCT beneficiaries in Bayelsa commend FG

Beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to indigent households in Bayelsa have commended the Federal Government for the recent payment to11,800 people in the state.

The Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) is managed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development led by the Minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sept. 7, the payment resumed at Igeibiri, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, after a backlog of six months, now fully paid.Some beneficiaries in separate interviews with NAN in Yenagoa on Monday, expressed delight on the completion of the payment.One of them, Mrs Ifiezibe Monuvie, commended the Federal Government, the minister and the National Programme Coordinator, Hajia Halima Shehu, amongst others.

She said the programme had uplifted her household as they invested the money wisely.Another beneficiary from Nembe LGA, Mrs Belemonye Barigha, urged the Federal Government to include more people in the scheme.She lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his thought to empower the rural women, while other beneficiaries from the Eight LGAs commended other stakeholders for their various involvements in the programme. (NAN)

