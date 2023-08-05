CCP endorses DSS probe of CBN’s Emefiele, EFCC’s Bawa, hails DG Bichi

A group the Concerned Citizens Project, CCP, has commended the Department of State Services, DSS over its decision to rearrest and continue to interrogate suspended Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the group also commended president Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Jim Osayande Obazee to probe the CBN.CCP also urged the President to extend the probe to EFCC whose chairman is equally under arrest.

CCP in a statement signed by its National Coordinator Amb. Salisu Jaji, however accused some elements of seeking “to fight the DSS particularly with the aim to smear the name and efforts of its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, and some of the service’s key officials of the DSS”

The CCP statement reads: “The recent happenings resulting from the move made by the Department of State Services (DSS) to rearrest and continue to interrogate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is a commendable job. It is known that the DSS are accusing the CBN governor over accusations of economic and financial crimes of national security dimension and have even filed an ex-parte motion at the high court in Abuja for his arrest over these accusations.

“However, while the sitting judge declined the ex-parte motion filed, he mentioned that if the DSS believes that the evidence available to it so far is sufficient, then it has the jurisdiction to arrest and detain the applicant, even without the order of the court. So, in all fairness to DSS their operation is within the ambit of rule of law.

“Though this may not stop some disgruntled elements from outside the government and as well as influential politicians who are very close to the embattled former CBN governor, and who have benefitted hugely from Godwin Emefiele scams against Nigerian people at CBN through receiving all sort of contracts and financial favours are fighting back on his behalf. It was found that the above the described elements are using their influence inside the administration of president Tinubu as well as using proxies (by sponsoring protest by selfish civil society groups and attacks from media outlets) to fight the DSS particularly with the aim to smear the name and efforts of its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, and some of the service’s key officials of the DSS. These selfish politicians have shown to have no regards to the rule of law, nor do they care about the general security of the country.

“It is important that Nigerians ask the following important questions – What is Emefiele doing with that cache of ammunitions discovered at his home? Why are powerful people who are known to be selfish and corrupt supporting Emefiele and shielding him away from facing justice? If Emefiele believe he is not guilty and he can prove that over the course of the investigation that will be huge win for his image in this country. And we all know that he will never go down unjustifiably, he can afford the best lawyers in this country, also his cohorts and friends will ensure that he get justice.

“But it is clear to Nigerians that the CBN governor and cohorts are trying hard to scuttle the investigation, for them it is not a matter of justice or proving innocence but a matter of LEAVE HIM ALONE irrespective of what he has done wrong.

“It is important for Bola Tinibu led administration to know that if this case is allowed to be swept under the carpet. it has the tendency of creating sense of impunity and demoralize the agile operatives of DSS and other security agencies jointly fought to unearth the criminality of Emefiele.

“It is also very important for citizens of our country to understand that we cannot afford to allow people in power to act and behave recklessly, mismanage our resources, abuse their office, and still get away with it, just because they are being shielded by the power surrounding them. We cannot have a country were only the poor and powerless are subjected to the rule of law whereas those in power and their cohorts are not.

The group argued further, “And worst of all is when these enemies of progress use the illiteracy and hunger of some of our citizens to deceive them into fighting their selfish war against the very people that protect the interest of this country.

“Every Nigerian should be grateful to the DSS and its Director General, Mr Bichi due to their efforts in taming the monstrous insecurity facing this nation. Since the coming in of Mr Bichi, the DSS has been nothing but excellent playing its role diligently, gathering security intelligence and fighting so much security threats a lot of which most the public are not even aware of.

“We all know that DSS is saddled with critical functions of prevention and detection of any crime/terrorism against the internal security of Nigeria and provision of timely advice to Government on all matters of National security interest among other. So why will their investigation on the CBN governor be an exception just because of the interest of selfish elements. Nigerians need to understand that if the accusations against Emefiele are true and the DSS are prevented from carrying out their constitutional duty on the matter, the cost of this will be enormous capable of bringing this country on its knees, emboldening terrorist sponsors and worse demoralising our security agencies and personnel.

“Nigerians should not allow politicians and selfish elements to turn us against the very institution that protect our security interest and enemies of this countries. While it is expected that when corrupt elements and officials are investigated by security agencies, they will fight back, however its duty of Nigerian citizens to stand in solidarity with the DSS in protecting and imposing sanity in the public institutions. It is understood that these selfish backers of Mr Emefiele are using every influence at their disposal reaching out to sellout media to smear the name of DSS Director and its officials. Thus, it is imperative that Nigerians stand in solidarity and talk with one voice to support the DSS and its official, and urging the presidency to do all what it takes to support DSS on such critical security investigations.”

Concluding, CCP said, “We strongly commend the latest move by president Tinubu appointment of Jim Osayande Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) as Special Investigator to probe the CBN and its related entities under Emefiele leadership. We hope similar action will be extended in the case of former EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa to reap what he sowed.”

