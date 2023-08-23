CCD tasks INEC on PLWDs in subsequent elections

By Kemi Akintokun

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has again urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address issues that affect People Living with Disabilities in subsequent elections.

Ms Christiana Njoku of CCD, made the appeal while presenting the organisation’s findings on the 2023 general elections during their visit on Tuesday to the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) in Lagos.

Njoku said inaccessible polling units, limited number of assistive devices, poor competency of ad-hoc staff on disability issues among others were some of the issues that affected PWDs during the elections.

She said:” This visit to LASODA is in continuation of Enhancing Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities project by CCD to intimate LASODA on our key findings during the 2023 general elections.

“In adddressing these issues in subsequent elections, we recommend that LASODA should collaborate with the electoral body and civil society organisations.

” Such collaboration will ensure the availability of voting and communication materials, assistive devices in equal commensuration with voters with disabilities.

” We urge and encourage LASODA to intensify efforts to ensure a more inclusive electoral process in Lagos”.

The Centre, however, commended LASODA on progress made as it pertains to the inclusivity and participation of persons with disabilities.

Mr Dare Dairo, the General Manager of LASODA in his response said the agency played a key role in the last general elections which resulted to the drastic improvement observed.

Dairo said:” We oartnered with INEC to ensure that designated registration and collection points were made available for persons with disabilities, airing of radio jingles on PWDs participation.

“The deployment of sign language interpreters to critical polling stations where persons with hearing impairment among others were some of the contribution we made to improve the inclusiveness and participation of PWD,” Dairo said. (NAN)

