CCD lauds Abia Assembly on Disability Bill

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), has commended the Abia House of Assembly for the passage of the Disability Bill.

Mr David Anyaele, Executive Director, CCD, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



“I received with joy today the news of the passage of Abia State Disability Bill by Chinedu Orji led Abia House of Assembly.

“The passage of this bill is a strong demonstration by the house that all lives are precious, in particular the lives of Abians with disabilities.



“Especially as Persons with Disabilities in the state are the most excluded in governance at the subnational level in Nigeria,” he said.

Anyaele said that the presence of a legal framework for the protection of the rights and dignity of PWDs was a welcomed development in the state.

He said that with the passage of the bill, there would be an end to exclusion of Abia people with disabilities in governance by government and none state actors.



He called on the Clerk of the House to expedite action on the bill for onward transmission to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his assent.

He also called on Ikpeazu not to hesitate in signing the bill into law, adding that his wife had made great commitment and contributions toward getting the bill passed.

“We thank Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, wife of the Governor of Abia State for her solidarity with the disability community during this campaign for the passage of the bill.

“Nkechi addressed the House of Assembly on the July 15, 2021 on the need to pass the Disability Bill and today the house has done the needful,” he said.

Anyaele also appreciated the disability community in the state for the resilience, consistency and push in advocating and lobbying for the passage of the bill.(NAN)

