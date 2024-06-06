CCC Urges End to ‘Senseless’ Attacks on Security Forces

The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has strongly condemned the recurring attacks on Nigerian security forces by some civilians and communities, resulting in the loss of scores of lives and humiliation of personnel.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Major Chris Olukolade (Rtd), the CCC expressed deep concern over the safety and well-being of troops who risk their lives to protect the nation. Recent incidents include the brutal murder of 17 Nigerian Army personnel in Delta State, the killing of 7 police officers in the same state, and the ambush and killing of 5 soldiers in Abia State by suspected IPOB members.

The CCC offered condolences to the families of affected troops and appreciated the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and security personnel. It also sympathized with the families of the deceased and extended fellowship to the security forces, acknowledging its indispensable role in national unity and strength.

The Centre noted with Commendation the government’s response, as President Bola Tinubu stated in condemning the act.

The Centre, however, urged the government to step up efforts to halt the trend of attacks on security forces, ensuring that perpetrators face the full wrath of the law. It praised the commitment of Nigerian security forces to defending the country and promoting world peace, emphasizing that the nation owes a debt of gratitude to its gallant troops.

It also urges Nigerian troops to remain professional and responsible to the situations.

By PRNigeria