After the first round of judging for the 2017 IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA), the world’s most prestigious PR awards scheme, two Nigerian organisations are among the 163 finalists that are in the running to win awards.

Among the shortlist is the two-year old Centre for Crisis Comunication (CCC), the Secretariat of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA) and PRNigeria, the Press Release Platform.

This year, the quality of entries is exceptional in part driven by the new GWA entry platform with its prompts and structured layout.

“We have seen some great finalists in 2017,” explains Bart de Vries, IPRA’s President.

“There was an excellent spread of geographies with a record number of finalists from Russia reflecting our new agreement, as well as from countries such as Pakistan we have not seen previously. Community Relations, Corporate Responsibility, and Integration of Traditional and New Media proved especially popular this year”.

While Europe remains strong there is a growing set of finalists from the Middle East/Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Final judging takes place in July in Belgrade, Serbia after which category winners will be made known.

The Grand Prix 2017 will be announced at the Golden World Awards Gala in Sofia, Bulgaria on 13 October 2017.

IPRA is the leading global network for Public Relations professionals. It aims to further the development of open communication and the ethical practice of public relations through networking opportunities, its code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession. IPRA is the organiser of the annual Golden World Awards for excellence – PR’s global awards scheme. With 60 years of experience, IPRA, recognised by the United Nations, is now present throughout the world wherever public relations are practiced. IPRA welcomes all those within the profession who share its aim and who wish to be part of the IPRA worldwide fellowship. For more information please visit: www.ipra.org

By PRNigeria