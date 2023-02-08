CCB tasks FCTA officials to support fight against corruption

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has called on officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to support the Federal Government’s effort at fighting corruption.

The CCB Chairman, Prof. Isa Mohammed, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a workshop jointly organised by the bureau and FCTA for political office holders.

Represented by Bulus Zaphania, an official of the bureau, Mohammed said that the programme would guide political office holders on compliance with the Code of Conduct in line with the National Anti-corruption strategy (NACS).

He told the participants that they are expected to comply with the Code of Conduct for Public Officers as prescribed in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and other laws related thereto.

“We implore the Area Council Chairmen to take cue from the FCTA administration that has put up this workshop, and replicate same at your various Area Councils, so as to ensure 100 per cent Compliance from all your staff,” he said.

The chairman also enjoined the participants to always put Public interest above every other interest, while carrying out their duties.

According to him, the bureau will soon be launching the online assets declaration portal, and that the pilot scheme will start with its staff.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Adesola Olusade, said that the workshop would help to build the capacity and workforce in strengthening the fight against corruption.

“The workshop will help build the capacity and knowledge of FCTA officials in compliance with the Code of Conduct, which will also strengthen the fight against corruption in the system,” Olusade said.

One of the participants and Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, also said that public office holders should be guided by the code of conduct.

“The workshop is what we have to take seriously, because most times public officers don’t understand that they are holding a public trust, every public office holder should be guided by the code of conduct. You don’t put your interest above the collective interest of the people.

“We must stand to do the things that are for good of the people, not only for your children and your family. What is expected of public office holders is to have high standard of conduct,” he said. (NAN)