CCB seeks partnership with NAN on anti-corruption crusade

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) says it will collaborate with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, to fight corruption in the country through adequate reportage.

Prof. Mohammed Isah, the Chairman of the bureau, stated this during a courtesy visit to NAN on Thursday in Abuja.

Isah said that the partnership would help inform the public of the activities of the organisation and to ensure public office holders are aware of what to do to ensure accountability in their various positions.

He stated that the collaboration with media houses would provide adequate public enlightenment on the mandate of the bureau.

“Code of Conduct Bureau is only known when investigation arises on a public figure, instead we are meant to be in the news all the time.

“We have the largest mandate in the corruption fight and we know we cannot achieve this on our own.

“That is why public enlightenment is important because public office holders are not aware of this mandate.

“They are only aware of asset declaration but we have 14 Code of conducts for public office holders which they are not aware of.

“That is why we are here because we know that NAN is at the naval centre of all media organisations and we believe you can coordinate us with these media organisations,” he added.

Responding, the Acting Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of NAN, Mr Ibrahim Mammaga, appreciated the CCB and pledged the agency’s readiness to partner with the bureau in providing adequate coverage.

Mammaga said that NAN had the mandate to inform and educate the public with first hand facts and balanced reports for the progress of the country.

He said that the agency had more than 500 correspondents, ready to provide adequate reports to clients and Nigerians at large.

“Just like our slogan which says talk to NAN, talk to all, we will work with you to publicise your activities to the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)