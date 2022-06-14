CCB, ITF train 150 on asset declaration procedures

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) says it is collaborating with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train 150 officers of ITF on compliance with the processes of making asset declaration.

It says in Jos on Tuesday that the two organisation had organised a two-day sensitisation workshop for the officers of the ITF to enhance staff compliance with the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

The Director-General of the ITF, Mr Joseph Ari, in his welcome address, said that the theme of the workshop was “Strict compliance with Asset Declaration and Code of Conduct”.

He said that the aim of the workshop “is to enlighten the staff of ITF on their responsibilities under the Code of Conduct Tribunal Act to ensure they imbibe and exhibit the standard of morality and accountability expected of all public officers”.

According to Ari, most of the infractions of the Code of Conduct was as a result of the ignorance of the requirements of the act and therefore it is salient that officers are sensitised to the provisions of the act.

He explained that some of the act’s requirements reinforced the core values of the ITF such as integrity, efficiency, effectiveness, commitment, loyalty, teamwork, professionalism and creativity.

He called on the officers to pay attention during the workshop and ensure that they step down the training to their subordinates who had yet to be trained.

Similarly the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Prof. Muhammad Isah, commended the ITF for sensitising its staff to assets declaration processes to ensure full compliance with the bureau’s provisions.

Represented by a director in the bureau, Dr Zephaniah Bulus, Isah said that the workshop was a testament of ITF’s resolve to ensure that its staff were enlightened on assets declaration and code of conduct.

He also said that the training would ensure that the actions and behaviours of public officers conformed to the highest standards of public morality and accountability.(NAN)

