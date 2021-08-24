CBN’s approval delays Stanbic IBTC’s H1 result

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc on Tuesday explained the delay in the release of its half year audited result for the period ended July 31.

Mr Chidi Okezie, the Company Secretary, said this in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. in Lagos.

The notice informed NGX Regulatory Ltd. and its stakeholders that the company was currently seeking approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the release of its audited half year results ended July 31.

The notice read: “This is to inform NGX Regulation Ltd. as well as our esteemed stakeholders that we are experiencing a slight delay in the release of the 2021 half year adited financial statements for Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

“This delay is occasioned by the fact that we are currently seeking the approval of our primary regulator, the CBN for the half-year audited financial statements, following which the said financial statements will then be released to the market.

“We are working diligently to ensure that our company’s half year results are submitted to the NGX as soon we receive approval from our primary Regulator, the CBN; and this may occur before or shortly after the regulatory due date of Aug. 29,” it explained. (NAN)

