CBN to set up International Finance Centre in Eko Atlantic City

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the would establish an International Financial Centre at the Eko Atlantic for seeking to invest in critical sectors of the economy.

Emefiele disclosed this at the 56th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Bankers Dinner, on Friday in Lagos.

He noted that a key to supporting growth in key sectors of our economy access to large pools of cheap investment capital.

“Today over US$100 trillion held by institutional in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, most of it invested in low-yielding assets relative to high-yielding opportunities in Nigeria.

“Working to tap into this pool of funds will require the set up of an investment framework that comfort and security to seeking to invest in critical sectors of our economy.

“In this regard, the Central Bank of Nigeria working to set up an International Financial Center at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos that will serve as a hub for attracting domestic and external capital which needed to our -COVI economy.

“The International Finance Center, when fully operational in the 2nd of 2022, will help to position Nigeria as a key destination for investment in Africa,’’ Emefiele said. (NAN)

